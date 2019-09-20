|
Andrew James Otens, Jr.
January 12, 1951 - September 12, 2019
Greenfield Park, NY
On Thursday, September 12, 2019, Andrew James Otens Jr., loving father and grandfather, passed away after a motorcycle accident. He was 68 years old.
Andrew was born the middle of three children in Suffern, NY on January 12, 1951 and spent most of his childhood in Upper Saddle River, NJ. In 1969 he graduated from Northern Highlands Regional High School in Allendale, NJ. Andrew proudly served in the U.S. Marines Corps during the Vietnam War and received an honorable discharge.
He married Lynn Sekkes in 1971 and they moved to Greenfield Park, NY in 1977 where he pursued a career in construction. After 14 years of marriage, the couple divorced and continued to co-parent their twin sons, Craig and Chad. Andrew enjoyed hunting as well as traveling and spent many summers touring the country's national parks with his sons and continued to travel later in life. Although his most recent trip was to Nova Scotia this past August, Andrew loved the mountains of the Hudson Valley most and enjoyed taking in the view from the seat of his beloved motorcycle. Andrew was known most recently for his joy and passion at being a grandfather to his five grandchildren: Everly, Esme, Olivia, Wyatt, and Reid. He is preceded in death by his father, Andrew, and his mother, Agnes. He is survived by his sons, his grandchildren, his former wife, his stepson Justin Briggs, his sister, Patricia Osborne, his brother, William, and several cousins, a niece and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which assists veterans and their families.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019