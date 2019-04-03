Services Brooks Funeral Home 481 Gidney Avenue Newburgh , NY 12550 (845) 561-8300 Resources More Obituaries for Andrew Zarutskie Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Andrew John Zarutskie

February 16, 1950 - April 2, 2019

Town of Newburgh, NY

Andrew John Zarutskie, Town Clerk of the Town of Newburgh since January 1, 2002, was born in Newburgh and a resident of the Town of Newburgh since the age of three, he attended Fostertown Elementary School prior to the consolidation with the Enlarged Newburgh City School District. He is a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy, Orange County Community College and The American University, Washington DC. Andrew also studied on the graduate level at SUNY New Paltz.

Andrew was employed by United States Congressman Benjamin A. Gilman from 1973 until 2001. While he served as Rep. Gilman's press secretary, Zarutskie was a member of the Republican Communications Association, an organization of Republican press secretaries. Zarutskie was a member of St. Peter's parish on Capitol Hill, and was a member of the Capitol Hill Squash Club. In early 2001, Zarutskie retired from the staff of Rep. Ben Gilman after 28 years of service.

Subsequently, in May 2001, Andrew was endorsed for Town Clerk by the Town of Newburgh Republican Committee. In 2001 Andrew was elected town clerk, a position he held until his passing.

Andrew belonged to the Newburgh Kiwanis, and was a member of its Board of Directors. In October 2008, he was presented with the "Kiwanian of the Year" award, voted upon by the entire membership of the Newburgh Kiwanis. On October 1, 2010, he became the 90th President of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Newburgh, and served until Sept. 30, 2011.

He was also a member of Knights of Columbus, Msgr. Henry O'Carroll Council No 444. Andrew received the honors of the 4th Degree in an exemplification honoring Pope Benedict XVI on March 24, 2007. He had served on the Board Directors of Holden Home for Seniors from 2002 to 2010. In 2003, he served on the Mardi Gras Gala Committee for the Orange Co. Chapter, . He was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 1914. He served on the Gilman International Library Advisory Committee at SUNY Orange. He formerly served on the Town of Newburgh Bicentennial Commission and the Board of Directors of Meals on Wheels of Newburgh.

Andrew served on the Town of Newburgh Republican Committee since 1971. He served on the Executive Committee of the Orange County Republican Committee representing the Town of Newburgh from 1979 to 1983, and again from 2005 to the present. The Town of Newburgh Republican Committee awarded Andrew the "Republican of the Year" award for 2009.

In January 1994, he appeared three times on the nationally syndicated television quiz program "Jeopardy!", where he was a two time winner. His appearance on "Jeopardy!" fulfilled a long time dream and was what Andrew called "a totally unforgettable and unparalleled experience."

Andrew was a member of the Historical Society of Newburgh Bay and the Highlands for over 35 years. He authored several articles which appeared in the Orange County Historical Society Journal, and was an active member of St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Parish in Newburgh. He was a lay reader at both Our Lady of the Lake Chapel and at St. Patrick's Church.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 7 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 8, at Our Lady of the Lake, 433 S Plank Rd., Newburgh. Interment of cremains will take place at a later date in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh.

