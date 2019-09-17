|
|
Andrew Moffat Weyer
June 21, 1945 - August 19, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Andrew Moffat Weyer (74) died after a long illness on August 19, 2019, at home in Montgomery, NY, surrounded by his extended family of caregivers.
He was born in New York City on June 21, 1945, to Edward Moffat Weyer, Jr., and Susann Moffat Weyer. He and his twin brother were both born with severe developmental disabilities, but in spite of limitations, or perhaps because of them, Andy's cheerful and friendly personality inspired the best instincts in those who knew and cared for him.
Andy moved from his parents' apartment in New York City to Letchworth Village in Thiells, NY, in 1950. From the mid-1980s until 1993 he lived in Intermediate Care Facilities in Harriman and Monroe, NY. Since 1993 he lived at Robert Street IRA where he and his brother have been cared for with incredible compassion and insight. He was an active participant in many daily activities including Day Habilitation at Watkins Ave Day Hab Center in Middletown, where he truly enjoyed his Day Hab and the staff, and programs with The Arc New York.
Andy is survived by his twin brother, Douglas Moffat Weyer, also of Robert Street IRA and his sister, Georgia Weyer York and her husband, Eugene V. York of Stonington, CT. His family wishes to thank Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, and especially the staff of Robert Street IRA who cared for him with love and compassion during the 26 years he lived there.
Donations in Andy's name may be made to The Arc Sullivan-Orange Counties, 162 East Broadway, Monticello, NY 12701. https://www.arcsullivanorange.org/ways-to-give/donate-now.html
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019