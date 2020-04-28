|
Andrew R. Douglass
April 25, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Andrew R. Douglass, age 52, passed away due to COVID-19 complications on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Andrew, a resident of Port Jervis, NY, was born in Newport News, VA. Andrew was a caring and loving husband, son, brother, uncle, son-in law, brother-in law and friend to all that knew him. Andrew's love for family, cars and stamps gave him much joy.
Andrew is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Penny Connelly-Douglass of Port Jervis, NY; his mother, Annelore Douglass of Port Jervis; his brothers, Donald Douglass of Port Jervis and Michael Douglass and his wife, Gilda of Port Jervis; his sisters, Barbara Douglass and Deborah Weiss of Port Jervis; his in-laws, John and Elaine Connolly of Kerhonkson; his brothers-in law, Craig Connolly and his wife, Jamie of Kerhonkson and John Connolly and his wife, Kelli of Watha, NC; his nieces, Kacie Ann, Melissa, Ashley, Kayla, Courtney and Hailey and his nephews, Johnathan, Brandon, Michael, Alex, James and Jarryd. He was predeceased by his father, Donald Douglass; brother-in law, Matthew Weiss; and his nephew, Devon Connolly.
A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
Arrangements by Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For additional information or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2020