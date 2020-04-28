Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-5191
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Douglass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew R. Douglass

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew R. Douglass Obituary
Andrew R. Douglass
April 25, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Andrew R. Douglass, age 52, passed away due to COVID-19 complications on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Andrew, a resident of Port Jervis, NY, was born in Newport News, VA. Andrew was a caring and loving husband, son, brother, uncle, son-in law, brother-in law and friend to all that knew him. Andrew's love for family, cars and stamps gave him much joy.
Andrew is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Penny Connelly-Douglass of Port Jervis, NY; his mother, Annelore Douglass of Port Jervis; his brothers, Donald Douglass of Port Jervis and Michael Douglass and his wife, Gilda of Port Jervis; his sisters, Barbara Douglass and Deborah Weiss of Port Jervis; his in-laws, John and Elaine Connolly of Kerhonkson; his brothers-in law, Craig Connolly and his wife, Jamie of Kerhonkson and John Connolly and his wife, Kelli of Watha, NC; his nieces, Kacie Ann, Melissa, Ashley, Kayla, Courtney and Hailey and his nephews, Johnathan, Brandon, Michael, Alex, James and Jarryd. He was predeceased by his father, Donald Douglass; brother-in law, Matthew Weiss; and his nephew, Devon Connolly.
A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
Arrangements by Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For additional information or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray-Parker Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -