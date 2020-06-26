Andrew Scott Hadden
November 26, 1984 - June 14, 2020
Bunnell, FL
Andrew Scott Hadden, of Bunnell, FL, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was 35. He was born on November 26, 1984 to the late Gary and Maureen (Kohn) Hadden who resided in Astoria, NY, where Andrew grew up.
Andrew worked as a cook for several diner restaurants. He had a smile that could light up a room and the personality to match. He enjoyed sports, cooking, and adventure, but above all he loved spending time with his son, DJ. He was a loving father, brother, and friend that will be missed by many.
He is survived by his son, Drew "DJ" Hadden of Palm Coast, FL; brother, Richard Hadden of Harris, NY, brother Charles Hadden and his children: Tony, Gary, Emily, and Timothy of Woodbourne, NY; sister, Cassandra Hadden of Fallsburg, NY, and brother, Nicholas Hadden of Grahamsville, NY, and many lifelong friends.
A memorial service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.