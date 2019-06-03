Andrew William Kaartine

December 13, 1960 - June 1, 2019

Salisbury Mills, NY

Andrew "Andy" William Kaartine, a resident of Salisbury Mills, was taken from us suddenly on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie. He was 58.

The son of Mary Ann Vassallo Kaartine and the late Karl J. Kaartine, he was born on December 13, 1960 in Hackensack, NJ. Andy attended and graduated from Monroe Woodbury High School, class of 1980. He became a Licensed Master Union Electrician, who owned and operated Andy's Electric of Orange County.

Andy took great pride in his work and took excellent care of his customers, particularly those who needed him for safety after serious electrical events in their homes. He was an avid fisherman who loved fishing with many of his close friends, who all referred to him as the "fish magnet". Andy was a talented musician who played the drums with several bands (Christian, rock & roll and western). He was known for his outgoing personality, positivity, listening ear and his kind gentle spirit. He was always there to support and help others in their time of need. Andy was a friend of Bill W.'s and was proud to be in the fellowship for 33 years.

In addition to his mother, Mary Ann Kaartine-DiMaggio of Melbourne, FL, Andy is survived by his fiancée Tamara Miller-Kammerer at home; his son, Aaron Scott Kaartine of Rochester, NY; sister, Nancy Kaartine-Mahoney of Wilmingron, NC; grandchildren, Athen, Keifer and Stevie; nephew, Stephen K. Smith IV of Carteret, NJ; and niece Jessica K. Williams of Virginia Beach, VA; as well as his many loving friends.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm on Thursday, June 6, 2019 and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Celebration of Andy's life will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will be private.

Because of his love for fishing, his family has requested memorial contributions in Andy's name to be made to the Beaver Dam Lake District to restock the lake, following the construction that has greatly reduced the fish population. A Go Fund Me page in Andy's honor has been setup to accomplish the restocking of this lake so others might enjoy fishing there (for details www.applebee-mcphillips.com )

Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. Published in Times Herald-Record from June 3 to June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary