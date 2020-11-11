Angel C. Gonzalez
November 8, 2020
Monticello, NY
Angel C. Gonzalez, 60, of Monticello, NY, passed away on November 8, 2020 in the ICU at Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, NY.
All those who knew him knew of his passion for welding and his love for his family. He worked as an Ironworker for the Local 417 for 20 years. When he was not working you could still find him welding something at home or enjoying time spent with his family.
He was a devoted husband to Velma L. Gonzalez. He was the beloved father of daughters, Angela Martinez (Jose) of Monticello, NY, Alexandra Bartko (Andrew) of Middletown, NY, Katherine Orehek (Allen) of Waymart, PA, Isabella Gonzalez of Monticello, NY; son, Gabriel Gonzalez of Monticello, NY; and grandfather of Kailey, Amber, Dominic, Iliana, Aria, Olivia, Aaliyah, and Vienna.
He is preceded in death by his beloved son, Maximillion Gonzalez.
The family would like to give their thanks to the doctors and nurses at Westchester Medical Center and Garnet Medical Center especially nurses Amanda and Jackie, Dr. Subbiah (Crystal Run Healthcare) and Dr. Bele (Crystal Run Healthcare) for their care of Angel. Without Amanda the family would not have been able to spend their last moments with him.
A memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Reformed Presbyterian Church, Route 17B, White Lake, NY 12786. A memorial service will follow immediately. Guidelines set forth by the State of New York will be followed, social distancing and masks are required at all times.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-794-2700 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com