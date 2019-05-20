Angela Baez

October 30, 1925 - May 18, 2019

Port Jervis, NY

Mrs. Angela Baez of Port Jervis, NY, died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 93.

She was born October 30, 1925 in Guanica, Puerto Rico, the daughter of the late Pedro and the late Carmen Marcial.

She was married to her loving husband Bienvenido Baez, Sr. for 71 years before he passed away in 2012.

Angela was a hard worker, an expert seamstress, working many years at Barbara's Quilting in Port Jervis. She also worked at Kolmar Labs where she retired as an Assembly Line Inspector when she was 82 years old.

A family statement read: "Angela was a loving, caring and generous individual that was totally dedicated to her family. She was the matriarch of five generations; mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was thoughtful of the needs of others before her own. She was a special woman that will be greatly missed."

Surviving are children: Evelyn Baez of Tampa, FL, Benny Baez and his wife, Katherine Staller of Milton, PA, Carlos Baez of Chicago, IL, Migdalia Baez of Queensbury, NY, Milford Baez and his wife, Trudy of Port Jervis, NY; step daughter: Yolanda Thurman and her husband, Gary of Florida; sister, Eva Marcial of Port Jervis, NY, brother: Pedro Marcial, Jr. and his wife, Teresa of Puerto Rico; sister: Carmen Leon of Puerto Rico; brother: Walter Marcial and his wife, Zulma of Matamoras, PA; brother: Anibal Marcial of Puerto Rico; brother: Eddy Marcial and his wife, Yolanda of Puerto Rico; sister: Haydee Collado of Puerto Rico; 16 grandchildren and many wonderful great and great great grandchildren. Also many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her brothers, George, Edgar and Froilan.

There will be no visitation

A memorial mass with remains will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10am in St. Mary's R.C. Church, 46 Ball St., Port Jervis, NY with Rev. Matthew Newcomb officiating.

Burial of cremains will follow at Orange County Veterans Cemetery, Goshen, NY.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Alzheimer´s Assoc., Orange/Sullivan Reg. Office, 384 Crystal Run Road, Suite 102, Middletown, NY 10941 or Hospice Of Orange And Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, N.Y. 12550.

Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com