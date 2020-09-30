Angela Decker
September 14, 1999 - September 26, 2020
Westtown, NY
Angela P. Decker, a lifetime resident of Westtown, died in a motorcycle accident in Johnson City, NY on September 26, 2020. She was 21.
The daughter of William and Hope DeGroat Decker, Jr., she was born in Goshen on September 14, 1999. Angela graduated from Minisink Valley H.S., and BOCES Heavy Equipment Course.
She worked as a bus monitor but had planned to use her CDL license to drive a school bus when she reached her birthday on September 14 of this year.
She was an adventurous free spirit who loved to see new things. She enjoyed hunting, and got her first deer at twelve years old! She lived large and loved life, and considered everybody her "best friend". Angela was fun to be with and especially valued her time spent with nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her family, co-workers, and many, many friends.
Angela is survived by her loving parents: Bill and Hope; her brothers: William III (Katie) of Concord, NC and Brandon of Otisville with whom she shared an amazing, unbreakable bond; her grandparents: "Granny" Decker and Poppy "Hap" and MiMi DeGroat; as well as several nieces and nephews: Hailey, Cole, Hunter, Boe, Wyatt and Clair.
Angela was predeceased by her "Poppy" Decker and grandparents: Rhinesmith.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday October 2 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Ave., Middletown NY 10940 with a celebration of life at 7:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, facial masks are required and the number of guests are limited to NY state requirements. The Livestream for Angela's service will be accessible on the Funeral Home's website at www.applebee-mcphillips.com
.
Because of Angela's fondness of kids, donations in her memory may be made to any children's foundation of your choice or, The ALA George Smith Unit, 1607 PO Box 303, Westtown NY 10998 and rocsolidfoundation.org
Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc.