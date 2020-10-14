Angela N. Morriss
November 11, 1930 - October 12, 2020
New York City and New Windsor, NY
Angela Nieves Morriss of New York City and New Windsor, NY, passed away suddenly on October 12, 2020 at the Northern Manor Multicare Center in Nanuet, NY. She was 89.
The daughter of Ricarda Vargas and Raphael Nieves, she lived in New York City most of her life with her sister, Anna and brother, John. She graduated cum laude from CUNY with a BS in Nursing. She worked for Yonkers General, the Bronx VA, Columbia Presbyterian and The Psychiatric Institute. She adored her children, Victoia and Joseph, their spouses, Anthony and Nellie; her grandchildren: Ariel, Michael and Bryan; and her great-grandchildren: Dariel, Gabriel, Aoifa and Jude. She was also an animal lover, gardener, avid reader and "chocolate freak."
Arrangements were made by the David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North Street, Washingtonville. The wake will be private. Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, 42 Goshen Avenue, Washingtonville on Friday, October 16th at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice
