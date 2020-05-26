Angela N. Reithmayr
1959 - 2020
Angela N. Reithmayr
January 3, 1959 - May 25, 2020
Milford, PA
Mrs. Angela N. Reithmayr of Milford, PA, died Monday, May 25, 2020 at Bon Secours Community Hospital. She was 61. She was born January 3, 1959 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Angelo and the late Grace Lipuma Silvino.
Angela met her loving husband, James Reithmayr, 25 years ago and was married to him for 19 years. Prior to her illness, she worked as a Sales Floor Associate at Wal-Mart in Milford, PA. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Surviving are her loving husband, James Reithmayr of Milford, PA; stepchildren: James Reithmayr and his spouse, Jamie,Megan Palloro and her spouse, Fran; and three grandchildren; her close cousin, Valerie Mueller Langone and family.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
A private burial of ashes will be in the Milford Cemetery, Milford, PA.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in memory of Angela to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. For additional information or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 26 to May 29, 2020.
