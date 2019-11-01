Home

Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Sacred Heart Church
Angela "Angie" Palladino


1955 - 2019
Angela "Angie" Palladino Obituary
Angela "Angie" Palladino
August 3, 1955 - November 1, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Angela "Angie" Palladino, 64 of Newburgh, NY, entered into eternal rest Friday, November 1, 2019. The daughter of the late Giuseppe and Vita (Zambito) Parrino, she was born in Santo Stefano, Quisquima, Sicily Italy on August 3, 1955.
Angie had been a resident of Newburgh for many years, she worked as a chef at Stella's Pizzeria and Hospice at Kaplan; she was also a dear member of Sacred Heart Church.
Words can't express the emptiness and pain in our hearts, we lost a truly astonishing and beautiful soul. Angela loved, and was loved wholeheartedly. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins knew no bounds. She will be dearly missed.
Angela is survived by her daughter, Lorella Bloomer and her husband, Kristofer of Wallkill, NY; brother, Michael Parrino of Newburgh; sisters-in-law, Marisa Parrino and Stella Parrino; grandchildren, Ayva Vitina Bloomer and Sienna Lynn Bloomer; nieces and nephews: Ivana, Jessica Parrino, Valentina and Pedro Quilez, Daniela Parrino, and Timothy Toomey; great niece, Viviana Quilez and great nephew, Jayden Henson.
In addition to her parents, Angela is predeceased by her brother, Carmelo Parrino.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesday, November 5th at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church with entombment following in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
