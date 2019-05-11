|
Angela Rose LoBianco
August 22, 1932 - April 30, 2019
Monroe, NY
Angela Rose LoBianco passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Schervier Pavilion in Warwick NY. She was 88 years old. Daughter of the late Charles and Anna Perrino, she was born in Brooklyn, NY.
She was married to her lifelong love for 67 years, Paul LoBianco Sr. who would frequently serenade her with his renditions of "It Had to be You." She was a CCD teacher at Sacred Heart parish in Monroe NY and a part of the Lake Worth Italian American Club in Florida. Some of her favorite past times throughout her life included Italian dancing, attending plays, embroidery, cooking and collectibles. She will always be remembered as a loving and nurturing wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her husband, Paul LoBianco Sr.; her son, Paul LoBianco Jr.; her granddaughters: Desiree Kavanagh and her husband, Patrick Kavanagh, Gemma Bruckner and her husband, Matthew Bruckner, Kristyn Goodwin and her husband, Christopher Goodwin and seven great-grandchildren.
Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.
