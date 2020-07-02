Angelina Caputo
June 26, 2020 - December 26, 1917
Middletown, NY
Angelina Caputo passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020 at Sapphire/Elant Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Goshen, NY. She was 102 years old.
The daughter of the late Michaelangelo and Vincenza Cianci, she was born on December 26, 1917 in Calitri P. Avellino, Italy. She emigrated to the United States in 1956 with her beloved husband, Stefano and their two children, Joseph and Angelina. They settled in Middletown, NY where she worked for Calvert Coat Company as a seamstress.
Angelina's life revolved around her family, her gardens and the neighborhood. She could always be found in her garden, harvesting produce to use baking and cooking for her family. She loved to provide for her family. In the winter months, she spent time crocheting blankets for her family, and they still keep them warm today. Later in life, Stefano and Angelina enjoyed traveling to Italy and South Africa to visit family; and to Hawaii, Nashville, TN. When long distance travel was no longer doable, their favorite, St. Maarten. Traveling was enjoyable, but it was clear that her heart and her happiness were truly at her home with her family. Her granddaughters and great-grandchildren added much joy to her life and is fondly remembered as "Nonna". She always had special cookies ready for when they came over in her backyard.
She was a devout Catholic her entire life and attended Sunday Mass at St. Joseph's in Middletown, Graymoor Franciscan Friars of the Atonement Chapel in Garrison, and The Carmelite Shrine in Middletown. After she entered the Nursing facility at Sapphire, she continued to attend weekly Mass at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Goshen, NY with her daughter.
She is survived by her son, Joseph Caputo and his wife, Angela; her daughter, Angelina Caputo Rudden and companion, Barry Terwilliger; her granddaughters, Marisa Stramiello and her husband, John and Stephanie Sande and her husband, Andy; great-grandchildren: John, Anthony, JoJo and Ava Stramiello and Maja and Luke Sande.
She was predeceased by her husband Stefano, her parents and siblings: Vito, Antonio, Antionette and Gaetana.
The family wishes to thank everyone at Sapphire/Elant who were involved in her care.
Due to COVID-19, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. To post an online condolence or to view the video tribute, please visit www.applebee-mcphillips.com