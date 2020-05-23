Angelina Citta
January 1, 1929 - May 22, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Angelina Citta, 91 of Newburgh, entered into rest on May 22, 2020. The daughter of the late Giuseppe and Angelina (Monteleone) Parrino, she was born January 1, 1929 in Santo Stefano Quisquina, Sicily.
Angelina immigrated to the United States in 1968 from Sicily. Together, with her family by her side, she attained a life that was filled with laughter, love and gratitude. In her adopted country, she worked as a seamstress until her retirement. Angelina was a gentle, kind, soft spoken soul who would share with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews many Sicilian Pearls of Wisdom. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh .
Angelina is survived by her daughter, Giuseppina and husband, Domenico of Newburgh, sons: Salvatore John Citta and wife, Josie of Charlton, MA, Giuseppe and his wife, Josephine of Newburgh, Domenico and his wife, Kathy of New Windsor; her siblings, Sara Puzzillo,Giovanni Parrino and wife, Margaret, all of Newburgh; grandchildren: Angela (Christofer) Terralavoro, Tiziana (Brian) Imbemba, Claudia Franciamore (Daniel D'Elicio), Angela Maria, Teresa, Steven (Kate), Timothy, Domenico (Millie) Citta and Matthew (Kim) Tarallo; great-grandchildren: Gabriella and Gisella Terralavoro, Domenico Imbemba, Vincent Coleman, Billy and Luca Citta, Lydia and Gianna Tarallo, Alyssa D'Elicio; and many nieces and nephews. Angelina was predeceased by her husband, Stefano Citta; her brothers, Carmelo and Giuseppe Parrino, and sisters: Vincenza Lauria, Maria Vacante and Rosina Lazzara.
Due to COVID restrictions, services will be private with burial in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brookfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
January 1, 1929 - May 22, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Angelina Citta, 91 of Newburgh, entered into rest on May 22, 2020. The daughter of the late Giuseppe and Angelina (Monteleone) Parrino, she was born January 1, 1929 in Santo Stefano Quisquina, Sicily.
Angelina immigrated to the United States in 1968 from Sicily. Together, with her family by her side, she attained a life that was filled with laughter, love and gratitude. In her adopted country, she worked as a seamstress until her retirement. Angelina was a gentle, kind, soft spoken soul who would share with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews many Sicilian Pearls of Wisdom. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh .
Angelina is survived by her daughter, Giuseppina and husband, Domenico of Newburgh, sons: Salvatore John Citta and wife, Josie of Charlton, MA, Giuseppe and his wife, Josephine of Newburgh, Domenico and his wife, Kathy of New Windsor; her siblings, Sara Puzzillo,Giovanni Parrino and wife, Margaret, all of Newburgh; grandchildren: Angela (Christofer) Terralavoro, Tiziana (Brian) Imbemba, Claudia Franciamore (Daniel D'Elicio), Angela Maria, Teresa, Steven (Kate), Timothy, Domenico (Millie) Citta and Matthew (Kim) Tarallo; great-grandchildren: Gabriella and Gisella Terralavoro, Domenico Imbemba, Vincent Coleman, Billy and Luca Citta, Lydia and Gianna Tarallo, Alyssa D'Elicio; and many nieces and nephews. Angelina was predeceased by her husband, Stefano Citta; her brothers, Carmelo and Giuseppe Parrino, and sisters: Vincenza Lauria, Maria Vacante and Rosina Lazzara.
Due to COVID restrictions, services will be private with burial in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brookfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 23 to May 24, 2020.