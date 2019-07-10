|
|
Angelina E. Taylor
June 10. 1922 - July 1, 2019
Campbell Hall, NY - Formerly of Closter and Norwood, NJ
Angelina Taylor, 97 years of age, of Campbell Hall, NY died peacefully in her sleep with her family and her son, Thomas at her side at Highland Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility on July 1, 2019. She was married to the late Thomas F. Taylor and the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Dellava, she was born June 10, 1922 in Closter, NJ.
Angelina graduated from High School in Closter, NJ, she was a member of St. Mary's church Closter, NJ, Immaculate Conception church Norwood, NJ and recently St. Mary's church, Washingtonville, NY.
Angelina was known by family and friends to have many different names whether it was grandma, "Tot", Aunt Tot, Auntie Anne or just plain Anne everyone received the same love, affection and attention that went along with knowing Angelina. After retiring from Precise Metals in Westwood , NJ where she was an executive assistant, husband Tom Sr. and Angelina retired to the Catskill mountains in Downsville, NY. Here Angelina enjoyed sitting in the dining room looking out the big picture window at the mountains and countryside working on her needle point. After the sudden passing of husband, Tom Sr. Angelina's focus took a new direction her grandchildren, beginning with Chuckie and then Meghan, Brittany, Janelle her entire world revolved around them, grandma didn't miss anything. When they were old enough to participate in soccer grandma was a permitted fixture on the sideline. Games didn't start till grandma was in her chair at midfield.
She is survived by her son, Thomas Taylor and his wife, Tonia; her grandchildren: Charles James Flood, Meghan Anne Pugliese and husband, Matthew Christopher, Brittany Nicole Kolmel and husband, Jesse Alexander, Janelle Elizabeth and Huey. Along with nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents and husband, Thomas F. she was predeceased by In-laws-Thomas R. Taylor and wife, Hilda, Aunt-Anne Buzzoni, her siblings and sisters/brothers-in-law: Arthur Dellava, Norma Kirsch and husband, Fred, Josephine Daniels and husband, William, Fredrick Taylor and wife, Ruth, Katherine Pfeister and husband, Fred, Carolyn Jenkinson and husband, William and Harold Taylor.
The family would like to sincerely thank the entire staff of Highland Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Middletown, NY for the professionalism they showed in caring and treating Angelina over the past months.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday July 12 at David T. Ferguson's Funeral Home, 20 North St., Washingtonville, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday July 13 at St. Mary's RC Church, 42 Goshen Ave. (Rt 208), Washingtonville, NY. Burial will follow in St. John's in the Wilderness, 119 St. John's Road, Stony Point, NY 10980.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or Native American Heritage Association.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 10 to July 11, 2019