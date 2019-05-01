|
Angelina "Peggy" Scali
January 31, 1923 - April 30, 2019
Middletown, NY
Angelina "Peggy" Scali, born January 31,1923, died while at Middletown Park on April 30, 2019. She was 96 years old. Peggy was the daughter of Alfonsina Dombrosi Scali and Vincent James Scali. She was born, raised, and lived her whole life in Middletown, NY.
Peggy was the much beloved owner and Head Cook of Scali's Restaurant, a 60 year mainstay in Middletown's Little Italy. Along with her brother "Red" Scali they made Scali's one of the most respected eateries in the area. Right up until the time of her retirement Peggy insisted that all menu items be homemade following in the tradition established by her mother in 1926. This of course led to long days filled with much hard work of which Peggy and sister in-law, Clara performed with much love and pride in that they were doing it the right way.
Peggy would like to be remembered as a hard working person, who loved her family and friends and would do anything and everything she could for them. She was someone with a giant heart who throughout her life gave everything she had to make life a little better for countless friends and family. Peggy always said that God gave our family many gifts but they would be worthless if not shared with those who had less.
In short, Peggy was to her loved ones a person who best exemplified the title, "Heart of Gold"!
Peggy was pre-deceased by her parents; her infant sister, Camille; her sisters, Anna Schipon Arceri and her husband, Patsy, Mary Scali Downing and her husband, Richard;
her bothers, Nicholas, "Nini" Scali his wife, Clara, Sam Scali and his wife, Bea, Vincent "Red" Scali, and Nicholas Schipon; beloved nephew, Steven Cavallaro, and beloved niece, Freda Arceri Isola and her husband, Tom.
Peggy is survived by her loving niece and nephew, Mary and Anthony Arceri. Peggy was so proud that they lived together independently for over thirty years. It was a very heart-warming experience to see how lovingly they took care of each other for all those years. Also surviving Peggy are her nieces: Fran Isola Ewing, Patty Isola, Virginia Pingotti Gollihue, Betty Scali Santos, and Maryanne Cavallaro; nephews: Michael Cavallaro, Tom Isola, Nicky and Jimmy Scali; first cousin, Nicholas Scali and many more great, and great-great nieces and nephews.
Peggy's family would like to offer our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the staff of Middletown Park especially all the ladies on unit 6 who gave Peggy three years of loving and dedicated care.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon on Friday May 3 at the Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Ave., Middletown NY. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Middletown NY.
