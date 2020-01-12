Home

Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
38 Main Street
Highland, NY 12528
(845) 691-2281
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
38 Main Street
Highland, NY 12528
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Augustine's Church
Highland, NY
Angelina T. Marcantonio Obituary
Angelina T. Marcantonio
March 1, 1928 - January 11, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Angelina T. Marcantonio, 91, of Newburgh, NY passed away on January 11, 2020.
Born in Highland, NY on March 1, 1928 she was the daughter of the late Antonio Trapani and Rosaria Ficarotta. She was a Legal Secretary for the Orange County Courthouse in Goshen, NY.
Angelina loved to cook and was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her children: Mark, Sal, Rose Ann Ball, and Anthony; her nine grandchildren: Paul, Ann, Kate, Sal Jr., Michael, Angela, Melinda, Daniel and Anthony Jr.; her great-grandchildren Logan and Malani and several extended family members.
Calling hours will take place Tuesday, January 14th from 3pm-7pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main Street, Highland, NY 12528. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, January 15th at 10am at St. Augustine's Church, Highland, NY. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
For directions, online condolences or to send the family a sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
