|
|
Angeline Merlino
May 5, 1927 - February 25, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Angeline Merlino of Newburgh, NY, formerly of Brewster, NY, died peacefully on Monday, February 25, 2019 with her family by her side. She was 91 years old. Born on May 5, 1927 in Revere, MA, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Catherine (Pellicano) Lato. Angeline was proud to be a Roosevelt High School graduate who skipped her grade twice.
On October 9, 1949 she married the love of her life, John Merlino in the Bronx, NY. John predeceased his wife on June 23, 2014.
Angeline was a receptionist with the Brewster School District for 20 years before retiring. She was also a secretary for Brewster Transit Mix. Mrs. Merlino enjoyed entertaining, whether she was cooking or eating. She enjoyed horse racing and the casinos. She was the 'queen' at the Promenade Senior Center in New Windsor and enjoyed going to school every day. Her greatest passion in life was her family.
Mrs. Merlino is survived by her loving children: John E. Merlino and his wife, Marisa of Wappingers Falls, NY, Frank E. Merlino and his wife, Jane of Hopewell Junction, NY, Lou Merlino and his wife, Carol of Wallkill, NY, Catie Miller and her husband, Dennis of Hopewell Junction, NY; her seven grandchildren: Katie (Bob), Frank (Allie), Kristen (Joshua), William, Toni, Taylor, Jordan; her three great grandchildren: Joshua, Faith, Josephine; and her sisters: Marion Zema and Elizabeth Zaneri. She was predeceased by her sister, Nellie Tavino.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, Brewster, NY. A private cremation will follow. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Beecher Funeral Home, 1 Putnam Avenue, Brewster, NY from 4 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Angeline may be made to the .
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019