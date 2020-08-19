Angelo "Archie" Fabbiano
September 3, 1938 - August 18, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Angelo "Archie" Fabbiano passed away on August 18th, 2020 in Newburgh, NY. He was 81 years old. Archie was born in Bronx, NY on September 3rd, 1938. He is the son of Joseph and Helen (Paduano) Fabbiano.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Peters) Fabbiano of Newburgh, NY; his son, Michael J. Fabbiano and his wife, Natalie of Canton, MA; his two granddaughters, Kristen Jeanne and Emily Rose Fabbiano of Canton, MA; his stepsons, Philip Mazzuca of Rock Tavern, NY, Marc Mazzuca of Fishkill, NY, Christopher Mazzuca of Fishkill, NY, Christopher Bromley of Newburgh, NY, Matthew Bromley of Westchester, NY and their families as well as many loving nieces and nephews. He is also the loving brother and predeceased by Lilly Fabbiano, Dora Sbarra, Rose Nescot and Frances Dickinson.
Archie was a man of many talents. Starting his career as a Master Plumber and then retiring as Master Builder and Real Estate Developer in both Orange and Ulster County. He was an avid golfer and long time member of the Powelton Club in Newburgh, NY. He and his wife enjoyed wintering in Florida and spending time at their home in Balmville overlooking the Hudson River. Archie enjoyed dining out with friends and family and celebrating life.
Calling Hours will be Friday, August 21st from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro, NY 12542.
A Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, August 22nd at Saint Mary's Church, 1209 Route 9W, Marlboro, NY at 10:30 a.m.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com