Angelo J. Santiamagro
November 24, 1956 - May 23, 2020
Wallkill, NY
Angelo Santiamagro of Wallkill, an employee of Leprechaun Lines, and longtime resident of the area, died peacefully at home, May 23, 2020. The son of the late Helen and Salvatore Santiamagro, he was born November 24, 1956, in Newburgh.
He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed yard sales, flea markets, and car shows. His hobby and passion was his tropical fish.
Survivors include his daughter, Melissa and her husband, Alex, and their children, Morgan, Thor, Sophia, and Rick of Texas; sisters, Annette Lappin of New Paltz, Catherine Jones of Middletown; brother, Sal and his wife, Julie of Walden; and brother, Peter of Ohio. He was predeceased by his brothers, Donald, Rory, Joseph,and John.
Services will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Walden Humane Society, P.O. Box 135, Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements were made by Wallkill Funeral Home. For directions or condolences please visit wallkillfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.