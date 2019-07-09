|
Angelo Menna
June 21, 2019
Chester, NY
Angelo Menna of Chester, NY, a builder for 42 years and a 45 year resident of the area, passed away of June 21, 2019, at Orange Regional Medical Center Wallkill, NY. He was 75 years of age.
The son of Anthony & Jean Menna he was born in 1943 in New York City. Angelo was a member of the Rockland and Orange County Builders Associations.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Menna at home. He is also survived by his children, Anthony Menna of Queens, NY, Steven & Katy Menna of Texas, TinaMarie & Brian Woods of Goshen, NY, and Michael & Lauren Munroe of Stony Point, NY.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Adriana, Harper, Siena, Sofia, and Graham. Lastly, he is survived by his two sisters, Linda Pullum (Roy) of Tennessee and Barbara Fort (Chuck) of Texas, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, 11AM-1PM, at the Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 139 Stage Road, Monroe, New York 10950.
The family would appreciate that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the St. Jude's Children Hospital, ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Hospice of Orange, 800 Stony Brook Ct, Newburgh, NY 12550
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 9 to July 10, 2019