Angelo Ralph Mozilo
January 8, 1928 - August 5, 2019
Vero Beach, FL - Formerly of Monroe, NY
Angelo Ralph Mozilo of Vero Beach FL, formerly of Monroe, NY, entered into rest on August 5, 2019; he was 91 years old.
The son of Harry and Louise Tremarzo Mozilo he was born on January 8, 1928 in Bronx, NY. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary A. Mozilo and son, Blaise R. Mozilo.
He is survived by his wife, Anita Fulciniti – Mozilo of Vero Beach, FL; his three daughters: Deborah and Edward Blizard of Jacksonvile, NC, Patricia and Peter Parish of Warwick, NY, and Gina Mozilo and fiancé Ron Bartley; grandchildren: Sabrina Blizard, Mary and Christopher Parish, Nicole and John Richichi; several great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph and Diana Mozilo of Boca Raton, FL; sister, Nancy and James Tornabene of Vero Beach; and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27 at St. Anastasia Church, 21 North Main St., Harriman, NY. Burial of his ashes will be held in St. Josephs Cemetery, Florida, NY.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019