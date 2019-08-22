Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Anastasia Church
21 N Main St
Harriman, NY 10926
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anastasia Church
21 North Main St
Harriman, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelo Mozilo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelo Ralph Mozilo


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angelo Ralph Mozilo Obituary
Angelo Ralph Mozilo
January 8, 1928 - August 5, 2019
Vero Beach, FL - Formerly of Monroe, NY
Angelo Ralph Mozilo of Vero Beach FL, formerly of Monroe, NY, entered into rest on August 5, 2019; he was 91 years old.
The son of Harry and Louise Tremarzo Mozilo he was born on January 8, 1928 in Bronx, NY. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary A. Mozilo and son, Blaise R. Mozilo.
He is survived by his wife, Anita Fulciniti – Mozilo of Vero Beach, FL; his three daughters: Deborah and Edward Blizard of Jacksonvile, NC, Patricia and Peter Parish of Warwick, NY, and Gina Mozilo and fiancé Ron Bartley; grandchildren: Sabrina Blizard, Mary and Christopher Parish, Nicole and John Richichi; several great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph and Diana Mozilo of Boca Raton, FL; sister, Nancy and James Tornabene of Vero Beach; and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27 at St. Anastasia Church, 21 North Main St., Harriman, NY. Burial of his ashes will be held in St. Josephs Cemetery, Florida, NY.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angelo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.