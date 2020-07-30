Anise Tawana Williams

January 31, 1969 - July 26, 2020

Newburgh, NY

Anise Tawana Williams, 51 years old of Newburgh NY, passed away on July 26, 2020.

Anise was born to Mary Stevens and Gerald Davis on January 31, 1969 in Newburgh NY.

She was preceded in death by stepfather, Kelly H. Stevens Jr. and grandparents, Edward and Mary King.

She leaves behind her fiance, Altroy Clegg. She leaves as her legacy one child, Essence Majurie and son-in-law, Isaiah Majurie; grandchildren: Egypt Majurie. Lennox Majurie, Aries Majurie, Asar Majurie, and Isaiah Majurie Jr.; siblings: Antoine King, Dennis King, Brian King, Linda R. King, Kelley King, Kelly H. Stevens, Tony Davis, Gerald Davis Jr., Dontae Davis, and Kevin Davis; neices and nephews: Laquita King, Kaleem King, Zaria Sam, Kimora Sam, London Sam, Kahmaurii Leggette, Brian King Jr., Javontae' King, Brandon King, Anthony Gadsden, Mia King, Ryan King, Zyair King, Laila King, Zaiya King, Dennis James King Jr., Zahara D. King, Zahavi R. King, Tonia Denise King, Kaleb Robertson, Jamal Waitley, Kayla Spenser, Ashley King, Jessica King, Alexandra Tuite, Gabriella Pearson, Lexi Lukachowski, Toni King, Juanasha Oates, Damya Corbett, Aaliyah Corbett, Renee Bergeron, Mekhi Stevens, Kylie Stevens, Antoine Davis, Daquan Davis, Stephan Davis, Krishon Davis, Amiracle Davis, Dayona Davis, Cierra Davis, Shane Davis, Cassandra Davis, Dante Davis, Devonte Davis, Octavia Davis, Aaliyah Davis, Aalijah Davis and last but not least she leaves behind a few near and dear to her heart: aunt: Sharon King Sanders and cousins: Rhonda Butler, Shanda King and Shavonda Washington.

Visitation for Ms. Williams will be from Noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, August 2nd at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. (Face mask and social distancing REQUIRED). A celebration of Life gathering will be held from Noon to 6 p.m. on August 3rd at Bowdoin Park, 85 Sheafe Rd., Wappinger Falls, NY.

Donations, cards, gifts and condolences can be sent to Essence Majurie at 3 Garraghan Drive, Apt 1327 in Kingston NY 12401. Cashapp $EssMaj84.

Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.



