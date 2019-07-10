|
Anita Coopersmith
July 10, 2019
South Fallsburg, NY
Anita Coopersmith, longtime resident of South Fallsburg, NY, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019 at the age of 92.
Anita was born in Monticello NY. Married to the love of her life, Joseph for 54 years, together they raised four children.
A lifelong avid reader she also worked at the admissions department of Sullivan County Community College.
Anita is predeceased by her adoring husband, Joseph and daughter, Mira Coopersmith Anderson. She is also predeceased by her mother and father, Bertha and Morris Youngfrau as well as her brother, Lionel Youngfrau.
Anita is survived by her loving family, Arthur (Michelle), Bart (Diane) and Hal (Sosie). She was cherished grandmother to six grandchildren: Scott, Brooke, Brian, Corey, Alana and Joey; adored by five great-grandchildren: Arianna, Jake, Emma, Daniel and Alexa.
Family and friends will be welcomed at 10:30 a.m. today, Thursday, July 11 at the Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788.
Donations to the Michael J. Fox for Parkinson's Research are appreciated.
The family sincerely wishes to thank all the wonderful and caring staff on the Skilled Nursing Unit at the Catskill Regional Medical Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information, please visit our website www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com or call 845-434-7363 or 845-647-8444.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 10 to July 11, 2019