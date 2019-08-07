|
|
Anita E. Holstein
October 22, 1933 - August 7, 2019
Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY
Anita E. Holstein of Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY entered into eternal rest on August 7, 2019 at her home. She was 85 years old.
The daughter of the late William F. Morell, III and Minnie (Seaman) Morell, Anita was born on October 22, 1933 in Cutchogue, NY.
Anita was predeceased by her loving husband: David Holstein in 2013. She is survived by her son: Christopher D. Holstein of Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY; her daughter: Carrie J. Addessi and her husband Richard of Tappan, NY; three grandchildren: Matthew Salvesen and Tina D'Amico-Salvesen, Salvatore and Marissa D'Amico, Jake Addessi; one great-grandchild: Ava Gioia-Salvesen; and her sister: Joan Merrihew of San Marco, CA. In addition to her husband, Anita was predeceased by her son: Gregory Holstein; and her great-grandchild: Mia Concettina Salvesen.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 9th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St. Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Chapel Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10th at the funeral home. Interment will follow the Service at St. Thomas Cemetery, Cornwall, NY.
Memorial Contributions in Anita's name may be made to Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019