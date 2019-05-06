|
Ann B. (McHale) Hemminger
July 2, 1938 - May 4, 2019
Cornwall, NY
Ann B. (McHale) Hemminger, 80, of Cornwall passed away on May 4, 2019. She was the daughter of the late William J. and Helen N. McHale. She was predeceased by her husband, John H. Hemminger in 2011 and by her grandson, Spc. Charles Bilbrey, Jr in 2007.
Ann is survived by her three children: Barbara and Charles Bilbrey, Owego, NY, Joan Garcia, Cornwall, NY, and John and Aimee Hemminger, New Paltz, NY; eight grandchildren: Brianne and Brian Smith, Shannon Bilbrey and Patrick Bilbrey all of Owego, NY, Ashley and Julia Garcia of Cornwall, NY, and Keaton, Merin and Aivyn Hemminger of New Paltz, NY; as well as two great-grandchildren: Charli and Cameron Liske of Owego, NY. Ann is also survived by her brother: William J. McHale, Jr of Naples, FL; and many nieces and nephews. She leaves behind her group of steadfast friends at the Brookside Community.
Ann was born in Flushing, NY and graduated from the Mary Louis Academy and Katharine Gibbs School. During her life she lived in Fresh Meadows, NY, Queens Village, NY, New City, NY, Milford, PA and Cornwall, NY. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed reading and her weekly card games with her friends.
The family would like to extend our thanks to Dr. Mullen, Dr. Nasir, and Dr. Callender for their wonderful care of our mother as well as the staff of Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh, ICU and step-down ICU.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday May 8th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 9th at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Interment will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Nanuet, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to: The Charles E. Bilbrey, Jr. Memorial Scholarship c/o Owego-Apalachin Central School District. 5 Sheldon Guiles Blvd. Owego, NY 13827.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 6 to May 7, 2019