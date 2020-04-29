|
Ann Irene Corrigan
March 26, 1937 - April 27, 2020
Middletown, NY
Ann Irene Corrigan, loving mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother, died on Monday, April 27, 2020 after a short illness at Orange Regional Medical Center. She was 83.
One of five children born to the late Carl and Genevieve Roach Fielding, Ann was born on March 26, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY. She married Richard J. Corrigan, Sr. in 1958. In 1972, they relocated to Orange County with their growing family. Ann was a loving wife, mother, sister, grand and great grandmother. She was a devout Catholic and faithful member of St. Joseph's Church in Middletown, where she was also a guardian of the Blessed Sacrament. In 1987, Ann was predeceased by her husband, and she carried on, fulfilling her role as matriarch of her family. She worked as a bookkeeper for Great Dane in Florida, NY, and after her retirement, she volunteered at Orange Regional Medical Center. She was inspiring and spunky and always supportive, loving, and generous to those around her, family and friends alike.
Ann is survived by her four children, Joanne Warren and her husband, Charles "Lee" of Middletown, Richard Corrigan of Middletown, Linda Wood and her husband, Dennis of Wurtsboro, and Matthew Corrigan and his wife, Maureen of Goshen; one sister, Alice Gless and her husband, Edward of Columbia, SC. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, Jeffrey, Joseph, Jenna, Richard, Erin, April, Dennis, Kelly, Michael, Matthew, and Fiona; and her seven great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
A webcast of services will be available at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the following link www.applebee-mcphillips.com/obituaries/Ann-Irene-Corrigan. Burial will be in the family plot in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Middletown, NY.
Memorial contributions in Ann's name may be made to: .
Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020