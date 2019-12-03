|
|
Ann L. Viserta
June 27, 1925 - November 26, 2019
Napanoch, NY - Formerly of Port Jervis, NY
Ann L. Viserta of Napanoch, NY died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Ellenville Regional Hospital. She was 94. She was born June 27, 1925 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of the late Jacondo and the late Katherine Collecchio Caputo. She was married to her beloved husband, Thomas A. Viserta for 68 years before his passing on October 18, 2016.
Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was an avid crafter and loved going to craft fairs. She enjoyed Bingo. She will be deeply missed.
Surviving are her loving children: Dianne Hart and her husband, Douglas S. of Napanoch, NY, Thomas Viserta, Jr. of Ellenville, NY; three grandchildren: Thomas F. Viserta, Robert C. Viserta, and Jason Vineyard; four great-grandchildren: Tommy Viserta, Jayse Viserta, Jaryd Viserta and Keegan Vineyard; also many nieces and nephews. She was a loving grandmother to her dogs: Jezzebelle, Scarlet and Lancelot.
She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Jan Viserta; her brother, Carmen Caputo and her sister, Clara Hughson.
Funeral services were privately held on Monday, December 2, 2019 with a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's R.C. Church, 46 Ball St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 with Rev. Matthew Newcomb officiating. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY.
Ann was a consistent donor to many charities throughout the year. In Ann's honor please make a donation to a .
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis; for additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019