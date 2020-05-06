Ann Long
October 15, 1940 - May 4, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Ann Long, a home maker and long time resident of the area, passed away on Monday May 4, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. She was 79. The daughter of the late Wilbur Sutherland and Julia Conklin Sutherland, she was born on October 15, 1940 in Suffern, NY.
We wanted to share a little bit about our beloved mother's life. Known to all as Ann, Tootsie, Aunt Tootsie and Nana. To describe her, she was the kindest, sweetest, strongest person and so full of life. She was a vibrant soul, beautiful inside and out with an infectious smile. She was a fabulous cook, "always cleaning" and quite the "jokester." Everyone who knew her can probably remember at least one prank or funny moment with her. She truly loved her family, friends and animals. She especially loved nature birds and flowers and listening to music (she had quite the record collection). She would rescue animals and bring them home. Over the years several dogs and cats became part of our family.
She loved, adored and worshiped above all, our father, Lou. They married May 5, 1962 and later had the three of us. Family vacations to Cape Hatteras and camping at Te Ad Wa. They built two houses together-literally. She was thrilled to have her granddaughter arrive, and cherished every moment with her playing with her for hours. Her life wasn't always easy yet she found her faith, used her love, strength and humor to get through the hard times. She lost her son, Jeff, in 1986 in a car crash that devastated her. She survived breast cancer in her late forties. She took care of all who were around her and volunteered as a religious education teacher at Infant Savior Church, the local food pantry and with the Humane Society of Middletown (bringing more animals home). She always found comfort in doing for others. It was painful for us to see her dementia slowly progress in her. It slowed her down but she would always recognize our father and light up when he entered the room. She was taken too soon from us. We take comfort in knowing how deeply she loved us all and know that she is at peace with Jeff as well as family and friends who have passed and of course, surrounded by all her faithful beloved pets.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Lou at home; children: Lorraine Long and her significant other, Troy Geiss of Mt. Hope, Kelly Price and her husband, Michael of Walden; sister: Joan Cunningham of Cuddebackville; brother: Roy Sutherland and his wife, Rene of Chester; grandchildren: Michael, Tiffany, and Rachael; sister in law: Elaine Kidd of Suffern. Ann is further survived by several nieces and nephews and is predeceased by her son, Jeffrey Long.
Due to the strict guidelines regarding the current health crisis, there will be no public visitation. Services will be privately held with immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Humane Society of Middletown. 142 Bloomingburg Rd, Middletown, NY 10940.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 6 to May 7, 2020.