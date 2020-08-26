1/1
Ann M. Cummings
1935 - 2020
September 8, 1935 - August 26, 2020
Middletown, New York
Ann M. (Richardson) Cummings, 84 of Middletown NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Middletown, NY.
Ann was born on September 8, 1935 in Nyack, NY to Walter and Rita Richardson. She graduated from Middletown High School and Orange County Community College. Ann worked for Ed Lloyd as a bookkeeper in Lloyd's Department Store as well as working for Montgomery Ward's before marrying and becoming a fantastic mother and housewife. Ann married her childhood sweetheart Ed in 1957 and they resided and raised their family in Middletown, NY for over 62 years. Ann was a kind, generous, and thoughtful soul who met many great people and made some life-long friends including Joan, Maryanne, Gert, Emma, Ruth, Martha, Kate, and Linda. Ann enjoyed socializing at Elk's Club and Fire Department functions with Ed and their friends for many years. Ann loved placing $2.00 bets on horses at Saratoga, as well as waiting for her favorite B8 number to be called on BINGO nights. Ann loved every minute spent with her four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. They were the joy of her life. Mom always said she was blessed with the best family in the world, we will never forget the huge role you held in that Mom. We will love you and miss you every day!
Ann is survived by her loving family: son, Terry and his wife, Iris; daughters Susan, and Judi and her partner Kevin; grandchildren: Jillian, Nicholas, Erica, and Kristen, and her beautiful great-grand boys: Brenden, Christian, and Ayden. Ann is further survived by her sisters, Lynn and Jean and many nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces, and dear family friend, Kate.
Ann is predeceased by her husband Ed; her parents, Walter and Rita; in-laws, Walter and Helen; brothers and sisters-in law: Walter, Sylvia, Anne, Bart, Barbara, Johnny, Bobby, Greta, and niece, Laurie.
The family of Ann Cummings would like to thank Laura and all the staff of Middletown Park Manor's Unit 2 for their care and compassion during Ann's stay.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 31st at Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Ave., Middletown, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1st at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Middletown, NY, followed by a private burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Middletown, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, National Headquarters, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034, the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or the charity of one's choice.
Messages of condolences may be left at www.DeWittFH.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
