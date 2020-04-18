|
Ann M. Quinn
December 5, 1936 - April 11, 2020
Monroe, NY
Ann M. Quinn passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 83 years old. Daughter of the late Joseph and Ann Oberdike Garrison, she was born on December 5, 1936 in New York, NY.
Ann was the owner of Quinn's Brotherhood Dry Cleaners in Washingtonville, NY. A woman of many hats, Ann was a mother, friend, nurse, Notary, and a founding member of the South Blooming Grove Fire Department Ladies' Auxiliary. She wrote weekly editorials for the Orange County Post called "Top Of Hill". She was a taxi driver, and worked for the Board of Elections for over 20 years. Ann was the owner of Quinn's Brotherhood Dry Cleaners since 1992. She was also a radio personality, who would talk Jets football and life with Coop and Tobin on WPDH. She loved music and would sing to her family. When Ann was young, she would skip school and take the "El" to watch her favorite baseball team, the Brooklyn Dodgers. She loved football, and was a NY Jets season ticket holder for 19 years. She would talk about the team with everyone, and her tailgates were legendary.
Being a part of the community was something she was most proud of. At Christmastime she played Mrs. Claus with her husband James who played Santa for the children of South Blooming Grove, Washingtonville, and Monroe. Her front door was always open for whomever needed a bed or something to eat. Ann was your neighbor, confidant, adopted mother, mom, grandmother, and your FRIEND.
Survivors include her seven sons: Jimmy and his wife Theresa, Timmy and his wife Annette, Tommy and his wife Carrie, John and his wife Theresa, Joseph and his wife Donna, Michael, and Patrick. Ann was also survived by ten grandchildren: Julie, Timmy, Aurora, Joseph, Megan, Shannon, Colin, Rachel, Thomas, and Makenzie; as well as four great-grandchildren: Lily, Joe, Zoe, and Riley. She was predeceased by her husband James, and her sister Helen Sherlock.
Burial will take place at St. Anastasia's Cemetery in Harriman, NY, and a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231 www/heart/org or to the , Hudson Valley Chapter, Orange/Sullivan Regional Office, 384 Crystal Run Road, Suite 102, Middletown, NY 10941-4103
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020