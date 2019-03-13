|
|
Ann Mandel
March 12, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Ann Mandel passed on March 12 in the 102nd year of her life, predeceased by her loving husband, Samuel with whom she traveled to every corner of the globe.
She is survived by her three children: James, Stacey, and Debra, and her three grandchildren: David and Jonathan Mandel, and Jeremy Milton.
As a housewife and mother her life was devoted to her family.
After her children grew up she opened a fashionable antique store in Manhattan. At her home in Newburgh she became an avid gardener and cook.
To the end she impressed everyone with the sharpness of her wit and the clarity of her memory. She will be dearly missed.
Arrangements by Doulin Newburgh Funeral Home, Inc., Newburgh, NY; to sign an online guest book, visit Doulin Newburgh Funeral Home, Inc. | Newburgh, NY
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019