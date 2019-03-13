Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doulin-Newburgh Funeral Home Inc
318 N Montgomery St
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 562-0068
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Mandel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Mandel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ann Mandel Obituary
Ann Mandel
March 12, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Ann Mandel passed on March 12 in the 102nd year of her life, predeceased by her loving husband, Samuel with whom she traveled to every corner of the globe.
She is survived by her three children: James, Stacey, and Debra, and her three grandchildren: David and Jonathan Mandel, and Jeremy Milton.
As a housewife and mother her life was devoted to her family.
After her children grew up she opened a fashionable antique store in Manhattan. At her home in Newburgh she became an avid gardener and cook.
To the end she impressed everyone with the sharpness of her wit and the clarity of her memory. She will be dearly missed.
Arrangements by Doulin Newburgh Funeral Home, Inc., Newburgh, NY; to sign an online guest book, visit Doulin Newburgh Funeral Home, Inc. | Newburgh, NY
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now