Ann Marie Martin
April 7, 1931 - July 1, 2019
Liberty, NY
Ann Marie Martin of Liberty, NY, widow of Thomas D. Martin and a retired waitress at the Triangle Diner in Liberty and a longtime area resident, died Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Achieve Rehab and Nursing Facility in Liberty, NY. She was 88.
The daughter of the late Daniel and Anna Saldouis Larkin, she was born April 7, 1931 in Carbondale, PA.
Ann Marie had been a Communicant of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Liberty, NY.
Survivors include two daughters, Denise M. Birmingham of Liberty, NY and Kim Sutton and her husband, Christopher of Woodbourne, NY; one son, Daniel Martin and his wife, Mary of Atlanta, GA; one sister, Ruth Watson of Liberty, NY; six grandchildren, Robert T. Birmingham, Bryan Sutton, Stephanie Marsden and her husband, Brandon, Michael Sutton and his wife, Lauren, Sarah Martin and Tommy Martin; one great grandson, Theodore Marsden and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by three brothers, Daniel Larkin, Joseph Larkin and Walter Larkin.
Graveside services and burial will be at the St. Peter's Cemetery Cold Spring Road, Liberty, NY, at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Ann Marie's name may be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200 www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 8 to July 9, 2019