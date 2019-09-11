|
|
Ann Marie Perkowski
April 11, 1953 - September 2, 2018
Formerly of Port Jervis, NY
Anne Marie Perkowski, formerly of Port Jervis, NY, now a resident of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, passed away in Milwaukee due to natural causes on September 2, 2018.
Born in New York City on April 11, 1953, Anne Marie was raised in Port Jervis and was a graduate of Port Jervis High School and the BOCES Nursing Program. After graduation she worked briefly in Port Jervis and then relocated to Hollywood, Florida and subsequently Milwaukee.
She was predeceased by her mother and father, Isabel and Alexander Perkowski.
She is survived by her brother, Joseph and his wife, Sharon of Port Jervis and numerous cousins and other relatives and friends.
Donations in her memory should by made to any national or local Humane Society office, reflecting her devotion to animal related causes.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019