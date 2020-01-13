|
Ann Marie Radlein
February 18, 1935 - January 9, 2020
Peachtree City, GA, Pine Bush, NY
Ann Marie Radlein a former resident of Pine Bush, NY, passed away on Thursday January 9, 2020 in Peachtree City, GA. She was 84.
The daughter of the late Michael Cusack and Margaret Doherty Cusack, she was born on February 18, 1935 in New York City.
Ann was a graduate of Cathedral High School in NYC and worked for many years at the Bank of New York. Ann was a devout Catholic, a parishioner of the Church of the Infant Saviour in Pine Bush and also enjoyed attending services at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Peachtree City. She had very fond memories of growing up in NYC and was very proud of her Irish Heritage. Ann was devoted to her family, a lover of Irish music and a friend to all animals. Ann will be remembered for her selfless nature, genuine kindness & her enjoyable sense of humor.
Survivors include her children: John Radlein and his wife Frances of Peachtree City, GA, William Radlein and his wife Tracy of Greer, SC, Stephen Radlein and his wife Lauralyn of Wurtsboro, NY, Nancy Ostergren and her husband Erik of Pine Bush, NY; sister, Kathleen Cusack of New Windsor, NY; sister-in-law, Rita Cusack of New Milford, NJ; sister-in-law, Karyl Dezendorf of Glendale, NY; grandchildren: Patricia Ann Roland and her husband Shane, Jennifer Lynn Radlein, Marissa Radlein, William Radlein, Caitlin Radlein, Stephen W. Radlein, David W. Ostergren and Erik S. Ostergren; two great grandchildren, Alyssa Roland and Johnathan Roland. Ann is further survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband William Radlein; sister, Mary Gillen; and brother, Michael Cusack.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday January 16th at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc. 1525 Burlingham Rd Pine Bush. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Friday January 17th at the Church of the Infant Saviour Pine Bush. Burial will take place in the Orange County Veterans Cemetery in Goshen. Memorial contributions can be made to the Maryknoll Sisters, PO Box 317, Maryknoll, NY 10545.To leave an online condolence please visit wmgaganfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020