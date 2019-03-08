|
|
Ann "Nancy" Merone
February 10, 1928 - March 7, 2019
Middletown, NY
Ann Merone, a longtime area resident entered into eternal rest on March 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Nancy was a proud homemaker who loved to garden, sew and burn cookies! She loved entertaining and loud music, especially Tom Jones and Engelbert Humperdinck, and often you would enter her home with the music blaring. She was fortunate enough to travel throughout her marriage to Sam, but his untimely death at 49 years old brought her to begin a new life, working at Orange County Community College. She took racquetball classes and learned to ride a bike. She polished her skills at Mahjong. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children, her grandchildren and her Great grand babies, all of whom she adored.
She is survived by three daughters: Nancy Kosmolsick of Pine Bush, Pat Dehm and her husband, John of Ohio, Susan LaForge and her husband, Ed of Wallkill, New York, and Tom Merone and his wife, Terri of Middletown, New York; her sister, Margie Zanzano of Scarsdale, and brother, Frank Castellano of California; eleven grandchildren, and thirteen and ½ great-grandchildren.
Nancy is pre-deceased by her husband, Sam Merone; her brother, Joe Castellano; her sister, Ruby Dadarria, and friend and classmate, Dick Clark.
She will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her family.
Memorial contributions, in her name, can be made to The Boys and Girls Club, Town of Wallkill.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, New York. A service of Remembrance by her loving family will take place at 5 p.m. at the Funeral home. Entombment will be private at the family's request.
