Ann P. Mayo
May 2, 1934 - August 24, 2020
Goshen, NY
Ann Pettis Mayo, age 86, died August 24, 2020 after a courageous four year battle with bile duct cancer. Born in Richmond, VA on May 2, 1934, she was the younger daughter of James Brooke Pettis, MD and Winifred Tinsley Pettis. She considered Staunton, VA her hometown and was a true Virginian lady, but held a special affinity for Goshen, NY where she moved in 1956 to teach kindergarten.
She graduated from Stuart Hall Episcopal School for Girls (1950), Bryn Mawr College with a BA in History (1954), and Tufts University with a Masters in Education (1956). She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Goshen, NY for more than 50 years. She was active as a Sunday School teacher, Lay Reader, Chalice Bearer, Lay Eucharistic Minister, Vestry member (two term Warden) and a 50 year member of the Altar Guild. Her other interests and services to the community included Junior League of Newburgh, Middletown unit; a Sarah Wells Girl Scout Council board member; Homemaker Service of Orange County; a Trustee of the Goshen Library and Historical Society; Arden Hill Foundation board member and more than 25 years as a Wheels on Meals volunteer. She was a die-hard Boston Red Sox fan.
Ann was predeceased by her parents, Jim and Winifred Pettis and her sister, Winifred Pettis Argano and Winifred's husband, Leo Argano. She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, John T. Mayo II; her three cherished children: Susan Mayo Lusk (Jonathan), Elizabeth Mayo Filippi (Fred), and John T. Mayo III (Christen); her grandchildren: Will and Kate Lusk, and Anna, Tyler and Daniel Mayo; her niece, Ann Elizabeth Hofmann (Dan); two great nieces, Jenna and Lauren; her nephew, Mario James Argano (Darlene); and her great nephew, Michael Luke Argano.
Ann and her family would like to thank Dr. Gurvinder Sethi, Dr. Sandeep Singh, Dr. PJ Singh, Dr. Sandy Doti and Jennifer, Mary, Amber and Sister Ann Daly of Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties for their care and compassion.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the St. James Episcopal Church Capital Reserve Fund, the Goshen Humane Society, and Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com