Ann P. Vail
November 19, 1921 - September 14, 2019
Middletown, NY
Ann P. Vail, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the home of her nephew, Edward Vail, in Middletown, NY. She was 97 years of age.
The daughter of the late Archibald E. and Ruth Knight Vail, she was born on November 19, 1921 in Middletown, NY.
Ann was employed as a map and records clerk for Orange & Rockland Utilities in Middletown. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church for 83 years, joining in 1936. Ann was a 50 plus year member of the Historical Society of Middletown and the Wallkill Precinct of which she was secretary for 12 years and served on the Board of Directors. She was a Life and Charter Member, Honorary Member of the Board of Equinunk Historical Society of Wayne County, PA and a member of the Board of Directors of Hillside Cemetery in Middletown where she conducted historical tours. Ann was a descendant of Isaiah Vail, a Captain in the Militia fighting in the Battle of Fort Montgomery during the Revolutionary War who is buried in Hillside Cemetery.
Nephew Eddie Vail would like to thank Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties for the compassionate care given to Ann.
Survivors include her niece, Marcia Skiff of Napanoch, NY; nephews, Edward J. Vail of Middletown and Thomas F. Vail of Monticello, NY; grand-niece, Toni J. Vail; step great-nephew, James Henry Osterhoudt; JoAnne Vail, widow of nephew Samuel P. Vail; 16 first cousins once removed. Ann was predeceased by her brothers, Roger B. Vail II and Archibald Vail Jr.; nephews, Roger B. Vail III and Samuel P. Vail, and sister-in-law, Teresa F. Vail.
A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 26th at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, NY. Reverend Clifford R. Acklam will officiate. Cremation took place and the Cedar Hill Crematory in Newburgh, NY. Ann's cremains will be buried in the Stockport Cemetery in Wayne County, PA, family burial ground since 1804.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ann's name to the Historical Society of Middletown and the Wallkill Precinct, 25 East Ave., Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019