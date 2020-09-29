1/1
Ann Roeper
1936 - 2020
January 23, 1936 - September 27, 2020
Middletown, NY
Ann Roeper, a resident of Middletown passed away Sunday, September, 27 at Schervier Pavilion in Warwick where she had resided for the past year and half.
Born January 23, 1936 to Samuel and Ann Marie Schmueck. Losing her parents at a young age she was later adopted by her Aunt and Uncle Henry and Mary Lust. Ann was a two-time cancer survivor and was one of the last polio patients in Middletown, which she contracted during her senior year of high school.
On June 23, 1957 she married Richard Roeper whom she met at the Church's Youth Group. They enjoyed many happy years of marriage prior to his passing in January of 1997. She was also predeceased by her siblings and their spouses as well as her brother and sister in laws.
Prior to having children, she worked as a Lab Tech at the Old Sanitarium in Goshen. Upon the arrival of her children she became a full-time mom, a job she considered her greatest. Anytime her children were together she was most happy. Ann was an excellent cook and baker and enjoyed entertaining her family and friends at her home.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church where she worked as the church secretary for over 40 years as well as being an active member of the congregation.
She will be deeply missed by her children, Tim Roeper and his wife, Cheryl of Circleville, Beth Roeper of Washingtonville and Diane Lazier and her husband RJ of Montgomery; her granddaughter, Katelyn Dowling and her husband, Brandon of Hackensack NJ and her greatgrandson. Nathan; as well as many nieces and nephews and her sister in law, Ruth Roeper of Yardley, PA. Ann also leaves behind many dear friends especially from her church.
Visitation will take place on Thursday October 1st from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 391 Mount Hope Road, Middletown NY with a service following at 11 a.m. Internment will take place at the family plot in the Wallkill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ann's memory to St. John's Lutheran Church. www.applebee-mchillips.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
OCT
1
Service
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6309
