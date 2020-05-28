Ann S. Mosher
April 23, 1931 - May 27, 2020
Milford, PA
Ann S. Mosher, age 89 of Milford, PA, passed away May 27, 2020 at the Milford Health & Rehabilitation Facility in Milford, PA. Ann was born on April 23, 1931 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of the late Egbert and Alice Sheare Tanner.
In her earlier years Ann was one of the original waitresses at the iconic Flo-Jean Restaurant in Port Jervis. Thereafter, she worked in retail sales of women's fashion achieving managerial positions with both Montgomery Wards and Robert Hall. After leaving retail sales Ann worked as an assembler for Kolmar Labs, Inc. until her retirement. Whatever the job, she was known by her peers to be an exceptionally hard worker! She enjoyed ceramics, Chinese cooking and shopping for whatever she considered fashionable, all of which she excelled at! Though very meticulous in maintaining a fashionable appearance Ann was equally capable of hard work in the kitchen, preparing her favorite meals and extensive traditional dinners at Thanksgiving and Christmas. These holiday meals will never be the same without her touch!
Up until recent years she and Edson enjoyed annual winter vacationing in Florida and August getaways to Maine for the freshest lobster! She was an active member with the Port Jervis Lodge of Elks, #645, B.P.O.E.
Ann first married the late William VanSickle and then Edson D. Mosher, Jr., who survives at home. She is also survived by her son , Robert Panuto and his wife, Yongjing of Wurtsboro, NY; her daughter, Susan Hogan of Milford, PA; her twin sister, Alice Pagano and her husband, Joseph of Milford, PA; her sister, Joan Wagner of Port Jervis; her beloved grandchildren: Robert Panuto, Brianne, John Josd; her beloved great granddaughter, Kaitlyn; her stepson, Clark Mosher of Albany, California; her sister-in-law, MaryJane Tanner of Tannersville, PA; several nieces and nephews.
Ann was pre-deceased by her brother, John Tanner and her son-in-law, Michael Hogan.
Due to the health crisis, with love and respect to Ann's family and friends, services will be private. Interment will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY.
Ann's husband, Ed and her family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Milford Senior Care for their kind and compassionate care given to Ann during her stay at the facility.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Tribute Program, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 28 to Jun. 5, 2020.