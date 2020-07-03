Sister Ann Stankiewicz, OP
June 24, 1934 - July 1, 2020
Mount Vernon, NY
Sister Ann Stankiewicz, OP "Sister Michael Joseph" of the Dominican Sisters of Hope died on July 1, 2020 at the Wartburg in Mount Vernon, NY. She was 86 years of age. The daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (Dourney Hoag) Stankiewicz, she was born June 24, 1934 in Newburgh, NY.
Sister Ann entered the novitiate of the Dominican Sisters of Newburgh, NY, in December 1952. She was a dedicated teacher whose career included all levels of education. She had a great love for teaching and was very respected and loved by her students. Ann had the ability to make the most complex philosophical truths simple enough for her students to grasp.
Sister Ann is survived by her sister, Elaine Aulogia; nephews: Mark, Joe, Dean, and niece, Mary Lou and their families; surviving also is the family of her brother William (deceased) – his wife Anne, nieces Patty, Annemarie, Rosemarie, nephew Joe and their children. Sister Ann is predeceased by her parents, her brother, William, Jimmy Stankiewicz, Lou Aulogia and Laura Aulogia.
Due to the current situation with the Corona Virus, Sister will be buried in the Dominican Sisters of Hope Cemetery at Mount Saint Mary College, Newburgh, NY.
Later, when conditions permit, there will be a celebration of her life and a Mass of Christian burial.
