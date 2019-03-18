|
Ann T. Mermell
February 2, 1933 - March 16, 2019
Middletown, NY
Ann T. Mermell, a lifetime Middletown resident, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was 86.
The daughter of the late Joseph A. and Hazel McGurl Martin, she was born on February 2, 1933 in Carbondale, PA. Ann was raised in Middletown, where she met her childhood sweetheart, Lawrence G. Mermell. Larry and Ann went to school together and graduated from Middletown High School class of 1950. She went on to graduate from the Nursing program at Middletown State Hospital. She served as a private duty nurse while she raised her older children. She went back to Middletown State Hospital and later retired from there. Ann was an avid bowler who loved to travel and enjoyed going to casinos. She was also a huge animal lover.
Her family remembers how she loved to sit on her deck with a glass of wine, smoke and watch everyone swim. She enjoyed going out to eat and being with her family.
Ann was predeceased by her beloved husband, Lawrence G. Mermell, and three brothers, Joseph, Kenneth and James Martin.
She is survived by her three children, Debra Causa and her husband, Michael and Lawrence "Chip" Mermell all of Middletown and Annmarie Lorusso and her husband, James of Clover, SC. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jessica Oehlrich and her husband, Bill, Michael Ryan Causa and his wife, Krisi, Matthew Causa and his wife, Paweennut, Lindsay Brock and her husband, Tom, Samantha Redfern and her husband, Bobby and Austin Mermell; great-grandchildren, Henry and Mason Oehlrich, Katherine, Anna and Margaret Causa, and Mia Redfern, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 90 Euclid Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. Burial of ashes will follow in the family plot in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Middletown, NY.
In honor of her love of animals, memorial contributions in Ann's name may be made to Pets Alive, 363 Derby Road, Middletown, NY 10940.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019