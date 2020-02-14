|
|
Anna A. Grasse
July 7, 1930 - February 11, 2020
Middletown, NY
Anna A. Grasse, 89, of Middletown, NY, passed away Tuesday, February 11th, at her residence surrounded by family.
Anna was born in Bronx, NY on July 7, 1930, a daughter of the late Catherine and Mathias Barringer. She enjoyed watching the New York Yankees, and loved making Mac and Cheese for the family.
Anna is survived by her children Catherine, Patricia, John, Steven, Christopher and Ralph Sr. Her grandchildren Krystal, Patrick, Steven and Veronica ; great-grand children Isiah, Jazlyn, Aneesia, Kayla, Anthony, Jeremiah, CJ and Matthew and many friends.
Anna is predeceased by her husband Quierdo Harry Grasse.
Visitation will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 16 at Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Ave., Middletown, NY. Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday February 18th at Orange County Veteran Cemetery Goshen, NY.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Orange Regional Medical Center and its staff. Messages of condolence may be left at Morsefuneralhome.com.
Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma and Aunt, today we lost a great woman that brought us great joy in our lives. We will miss you. Love always, Your Family.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020