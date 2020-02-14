Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morse Funeral Home Inc
33 Railroad Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6918
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Grasse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna A. Grasse


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna A. Grasse Obituary
Anna A. Grasse
July 7, 1930 - February 11, 2020
Middletown, NY
Anna A. Grasse, 89, of Middletown, NY, passed away Tuesday, February 11th, at her residence surrounded by family.
Anna was born in Bronx, NY on July 7, 1930, a daughter of the late Catherine and Mathias Barringer. She enjoyed watching the New York Yankees, and loved making Mac and Cheese for the family.
Anna is survived by her children Catherine, Patricia, John, Steven, Christopher and Ralph Sr. Her grandchildren Krystal, Patrick, Steven and Veronica ; great-grand children Isiah, Jazlyn, Aneesia, Kayla, Anthony, Jeremiah, CJ and Matthew and many friends.
Anna is predeceased by her husband Quierdo Harry Grasse.
Visitation will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 16 at Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Ave., Middletown, NY. Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday February 18th at Orange County Veteran Cemetery Goshen, NY.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Orange Regional Medical Center and its staff. Messages of condolence may be left at Morsefuneralhome.com.
Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma and Aunt, today we lost a great woman that brought us great joy in our lives. We will miss you. Love always, Your Family.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -