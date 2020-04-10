|
Anna "Antonia" Di-Ruggiero-Cannisi
September 8, 1925 - February 1, 2020
Rego Park, Queens, NY
Anna left this world peacefully at home surrounded by her family; she was 94 years of age. The last years of her life were sadly taken over by Alzheimer's. In those finial days it was great care at home and beautiful music from her era that would always bring her happiness and soothe her soul.
Anna was born in Canosa Di Puglia, Bari Italy. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Sam (Savine) and Lucia Cecca-Di-Ruggiero; siblings, Lena (Sabina) Catricala, John (Giovanni) W.W.II, baby brother, Joseph (Giuseppe); her husband of 68 years, Thomas (Gaetano) Cannisi and many family members and dear friends.
She was the loving mother to Camille (Vincent) Raccuglia, Lucille A. (Joseph) Cimorelli and Gina Cannisi; adoring grandmother to Claudette Pagano, Krista (William) Moran, Kim Pagano, Tricia (Mark) Rabuffo, Tara (Greg) Marselli, Adam Pass, Thomas Pass, Josephine (Corey) Berger and Amber Cimorelli; great-grandmother to Nicolette Rabuffo, Dominique Rabuffo, Cami Wiess, Marcello Rabuffo, Jolie Marselli, Antonia Pagano, Matteo Marselli; many nieces, nephews and her lifelong friend, Elsa Rivera and family.
Anna grew up in Gravesend Brooklyn, where her father ventured to be on the ship the S.S. Colombo. He found work, bought a house; then the family came to make a new life. It was a wonderful neighborhood, two stops from Coney Island, where other Italian immigrant neighbors would become family. Each yard had a fig tree, grape vine, veggie and flower garden. Keeping the old ways, tradition, and family (Sangu Mia) were paramount.
Anna worked as a seamstress in a shop in Greenwich Village. After World War II she met the love of her life, a marine returning from war. A Sicilian from the lower East side who she married on April 12, 1947. She was from a time when it was church on Sunday, the paper, the buns and putting up the gravy for Sunday dinner. Sunday was truly a day of rest, a time for family to re-connect. Anna celebrated life on every occasion with enormous amounts, abbondanza, of homemade Italian food, dancing, singing and music from the sweet sound of the mandolin. She took pride in her home and she was always dressed to the nines. Dresses and skirt suits, that was it. Slacks were never an option. She lived in days gone by when neighbors looked out for each other and when you met someone you asked what parish they were from. Anna was loving, kind, giving, compassionate and like all Italian women, she adored Frank Sinatra. Her dresser looked like an altar with a Saint for this and a Saint for that, Rosary beads and Scapulas. Her motto was to keep Peace and Love in your life. Anna and Tom were from the greatest generation. They cherished and loved their family, especially the kids. They had faith in God, strong family ties and pride in their heritage, were proud of their country and had priceless friendships. Their home was a place where all were warmly welcomed. That home was also never without one of their gentle dog family members, their adopted German Shepherds and a Boston terrier, who they lovingly cared for.
Anna is now with her beloved Tom, celebrating their 73rd wedding anniversary with family and dear friends. All were there to welcome her home. Her Tom finally came and gently swept her off her feet once again. They're now dancing cheek to cheek and smiling as always.
Oh how you'll be missed. All the fond memories will be cherished and held close to our hearts. We were all truly blessed and forever grateful to have had you in our lives. With much love, till we meet again. Rest in Peace with all the Angels in Heaven, Mama. No matter how long you were with us it seems like it was never long enough. Your broken hearted family and friends.
Funeral Arrangements were made by Village Chapels Middle Village, Queens, NY.
A Mass was celebrated at Resurrection Ascension Catholic Church - Rego Park, Queens, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020