|
|
Anna Dorothy Wallace (Kozlik)
December 11, 1935 - April 20, 2019
Marlboro, NY
Anna Dorothy Wallace, a longtime resident of Marlboro, NY, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, April 20, exactly 2 years to the day after her beloved Johnny. Anna was 83 years old, although if you asked her she would deny it and always say she was only 39.
Anna was born in the Bronx, NY to Karel and Anna Kozlik and was the older sister to Charles Richard Kozlik who pre-deceased her in April of 2001. Anna attended public schools in the Bronx and after graduation worked as a bookkeeper at several different companies throughout her career. Anna retired from Rocking Horse Ranch after working with them for 18 years.
Anna's love story began on September 17, 1964 when she stopped into a bar with a friend after a long day of apartment hunting. She looked across the bar and saw John standing next to the juke box. Never having met him, she turned to her friend and said, "I am going to marry that man over there". She promptly walked up to him, put her money in the jukebox and introduced herself. To that John replied "Hey good lookin', wanna get married?" and her answer was "Why the hell not!" They were married 3 months later on December 5, 1964 at Christ Lutheran Church in Newburgh, NY and their married life began on a little corner of her parent's farm in Marlboro. John and Anna were married for 52 years before his passing on April 20, 2017 and so now the next chapter of their love story begins.
Anna is survived by her daughter Ann and son-in-law Tim Sandri of Marlboro, loving grandchildren Eric and Rachel Sandri of Marlboro. Also surviving are step-son's Jeff (Kathy) and Michael of Florida; grandchildren Michael (Holley) Wallace, Kara (Keith) Holmes, Erika (Juan) Naguila, of Myrtle Beach, SC., Randi (David) Stewart of Florida; great-grandchildren Alex and Blake Holmes, Donovan and Jayden Vinton; devoted niece Dawn (Danny) Evans of Florida, nephew Charles (Bonnie) Kozlik of Marlboro, along with many nieces and nephews in New Jersey and Florida.
Those who knew Anna knew that she was a strong woman, who usually got her way, but she was also the most loving and giving person to those she cared about. She adored her grandchildren and would spoil them every chance she got. Anna loved the trips with John in their motor home to Myrtle Beach and she especially loved going to Atlantic City and Las Vegas. Those she loved dearly knew that once you understood her feisty personality, she had a heart of gold.
The family wishes to thank her nurses and caregivers at Wingate Ulster over the past 2 years, we are forever grateful to you all.
Visitation will be held Sunday, April 28th from 2 to 6 p.m. at the DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro. Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 29th at the funeral home with the Rev. Laurie McNeill officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newburgh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Marlboro, P.O. Box 577, Marlboro, NY 12542.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service,Inc., (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019