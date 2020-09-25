Anna F. Sylvester
June 18, 1922 - September 23, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Anna F. Sylvester, 98, a lifelong City of Newburgh resident entered into rest peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Anna was the daughter of John and Catherine (Corrado) Ciarlante. She was a meticulous homemaker and a retired employee of the Newburgh School District. Anna was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Church and was an active member of the City of Newburgh's Club 60 for many years.
Anna graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1939 and shared with all of her family how difficult times were growing up through the depression. She remembered fondly her first job with Harmony Bag and could tell us exactly how much she made each week, and recalls the large raise she received when President Roosevelt was elected. She married Thomas Sylvester upon his return from World War II in 1947 and began her family. She was an active parent at Sacred Heart School and a Girl Scout Leader. She was widowed in 1966 and found work with the Newburgh School District, initially at South Junior High and then at Newburgh Free Academy. She maintained the ladies rooms as a matron until her retirement in 1990. She took great pride in her position and established many friendships while at NFA. Anna was the local Avon Lady as well, always sharing her catalogs and filling orders. She enjoyed dances, playing cards and bingo, Club 60 functions and traveling. She never had a driver's license and walked everywhere; insisting walking was the key to her longevity.
Anna was a devoted daughter that cared for her mother for many years, a loyal spouse and companion, a wonderful mother to her three children, Mary Ann, Thomas and James, and a loving aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an example to all of us of faith, strength, independence and courage. She exemplified the term "The Greatest Generation" by never letting the losses she experienced define or limit her.
Anna is survived by her sons, Thomas Sylvester and his wife, Sue, James Sylvester and his partner, Gwen; her son-in-law, John Prokosch, and former daughter-in-law, Raquel Sylvester; her grandchildren: Dr. Gina Cook and husband, Kevin, Joanna Zucker and husband, Arnie, Matthew Prokosch and wife, Stephanie, Andrew, Daniel, Sabrina and Sophia Sylvester; her great-grandchildren: Emily, Katie, Jake and John Cook, Benjamin, Claire and Sarah Zucker.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Thomas; her longtime companion, Sam Cubito; her brother, John Ciarlante and his wife, Georgia; and her cherished daughter, Mary Ann Prokosch.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, September 28 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A funeral home service will take place at 11 a.m. with burial following in Calvary Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 occupancy restrictions, a wait time may be necessary, and masks are required at all times.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com
or call (845) 561-8300.