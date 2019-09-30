|
|
Anna Gadler Pratt
February 24, 1954 - September 29, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Anna Gadler Pratt, 65, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, September 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in New York City on February 24, 1954, to Salvatore and Rose Gadler. She graduated from Clarkstown High School North and received her BA and MS in Special Education from Mount St. Mary College. In college she met the love of her life, John Peter Pratt, whom she married in 1978 and who predeceased her in 2014.
She is survived by her adoring children, Celeste Camaj (Zef), Sarah, and James; her loving sisters; Carmela Migliore (Richard) and Enrica Goe (Stephen); her beloved grandchildren, Maximus, Emma, Ava, and Augustus; and her dear nieces and nephews. Her brother, Frank predeceased her in 2018.
As a teacher at Sullivan County Boces, St. Joseph School in Middletown, and St. Martin de Porres in Poughkeepsie, Anna instructed her students in both academics and faith. A lifelong learner, she loved travel, especially visiting family and friends in Italy, earned a certificate in building virtual worlds online, and studied acting and dance. She is mourned by a wide network of relatives and friends, who will miss her larger-than-life vibrancy, her humor, and her caring and generous ways. The courage with which she faced her diagnosis of brain cancer in May 2019, saying "I'll fight this with everything I have, but no matter what I've led a blessed life" is an inspiration to all who knew her.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 3 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 4 at St. Francis Church, 145 Benkard Ave. Newburgh NY. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, N.Y.
Should friends desire, memorial donations in Anna's memory may be sent to Hudson Valley Hospice, Inc. 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or www.hvhospice.org
