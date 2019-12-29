|
|
Anna H. Hoppe
April 23, 1920 - December 3, 2019
Liberty, NY
Anna H. Hoppe of Liberty, NY, a retired bookkeeper and a long time area resident, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center, Harris, NY. She was 99.
The daughter of the late Friseur Henrich Herman Hohlmann and Helene Wilhelmine Geborene Blum, she was born April 23, 1920 in Dortmund, Germany.
Anna had been a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Liberty, NY.
Survivors include one son, Richard Hoppe of Centerreach, NY; one daughter, Margaret Leonard and her husband Richard of Moriches, NY; and three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. The Rev. Johanna Andritz will officiate.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. www.Harris-FH.com 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019