Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris Funeral Home
West St At Buckley
Liberty, NY 12754
(845) 292-0001
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home
West St At Buckley
Liberty, NY 12754
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Hoppe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna H. Hoppe


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna H. Hoppe Obituary
Anna H. Hoppe
April 23, 1920 - December 3, 2019
Liberty, NY
Anna H. Hoppe of Liberty, NY, a retired bookkeeper and a long time area resident, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center, Harris, NY. She was 99.
The daughter of the late Friseur Henrich Herman Hohlmann and Helene Wilhelmine Geborene Blum, she was born April 23, 1920 in Dortmund, Germany.
Anna had been a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Liberty, NY.
Survivors include one son, Richard Hoppe of Centerreach, NY; one daughter, Margaret Leonard and her husband Richard of Moriches, NY; and three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. The Rev. Johanna Andritz will officiate.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. www.Harris-FH.com 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -