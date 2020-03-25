|
|
Anna H. Reil
January 19, 1925 - March 24, 2020
Town of Newburgh, NY
Anna H. Reil of the Town of Newburgh entered into rest, after a long illness, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was 95.
Anna was the daughter of the late Giovanni and Josephine (Desiano) Monti. She was born on January 19, 1925 in Brooklyn, NY.
Anna was raised in Newburgh. She was retired from the former Lloyds Department, Store, Newburgh, where she worked in financial security.
She is survived by her son, Daniel John Reil and his wife, Kim; a grandson, Jeremy John Reil and his wife, Carolyn; and the light of her life, her great-grandson, Gideon Arthur John Reil. Anna is also survived by her brother, Anthony Monti; sister-in-law, Margaret Hall and her husband, Levi, sister-in-law, Joan Reil, and sister-in-law, Beth Monti; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Anna was predeceased by has husband of 65 years, Arthur D. Reil; a sister, Louise Destefano and her husband, Sam; her brothers: Salvatore Monti, Frank Monti and his wife, Katherine, Joseph Monti, and her brother-in-law, Bill Reil.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Anna's name can be made to the at or to Cranial Care Bears at www.craniocarebears.org
Plans for a Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020